Dulcich (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, with coach Sean Payton suggesting afterward that he's not sure if the tight end will play Saturday against the Lions, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The return to practice opens a 21-day window in which Dulcich can be reinstated to the active roster before defaulting to injured reserve for the rest of the season. His career mostly has been defined by hamstring injuries to this point, but he could find a meaningful role down the stretch in an offense that's received very little pass-catching production from its tight ends this season. Dulcich's return, if it happens, presumably would take playing time away from Lucas Krull, and possibly from Adam Trautman as well.