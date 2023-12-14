Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lions.
Dulcich officially remains on injured reserve and won't be activated ahead of the Broncos' Week 15 contest. The second-year tight end returned to practice this week and will have to wait at least another week before gaining clearance. Adam Trautman should continue to pace the tight ends in routes and playing time.
More News
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Could return before season ends•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Works off to side Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Unlikely for Week 12•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to play again in 2023•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Back on injured reserve•