Dulcich (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve and will make his NFL debut Monday against the Chargers.

Dulcich may need some time to get up to speed, but there's a clear path for the rookie to immediately carve out a prominent role in an underwhelming group of Broncos tight ends led by Eric Saubert (ankle) and Albert Okwuegbunam. Drafted in the third round out of UCLA, Dulcich had been impressing in camp prior to hurting his hamstring.