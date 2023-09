Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

This isn't exactly a surprising development as it was reported earlier this week Dulcich would miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury. The earliest the second-year tight end is eligible to return would be a Thursday night Week 6 battle against the Chiefs. Expect Adam Trautman to see the vast majority of the tight end snaps in the absence of the 23-year-old.