Dulcich (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN previously suggested that Dulcich could miss several weeks, so it would be a surprise if the tight end isn't ruled out for Week 2 action by Friday. On the plus side, coach Sean Payton noted Wednesday that Dulcich was feeling better three days removed from sustaining his hamstring injury, adding that the Broncos' training staff "will do a great job of going through the correct rehab - all the things necessary." While Dulcich is unavailable, Adam Trautman is in line to see added TE snaps and targets.