Dulcich (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Denver designated Dulcich to return from injured reserve Dec. 13 after a hamstring injury caused him to miss the majority of the campaign. The tight end appears to be past the hamstring issue but is now dealing with swelling and soreness in his right foot, according to head coach Sean Payton. Payton indicated Monday that he nonetheless expects Dulcich to play again this season, per DiLalla.