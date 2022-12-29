Dulcich (hamstring) isn't in line to practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Dulcich didn't practice Wednesday either, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If the 2022 third-rounder -- who logged a 4/39/1 stat line on eight targets in Week 16 versus the Rams -- is unable to play this weekend, added tight end snaps would be available for Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and possibly Albert Okwuegbunam.
