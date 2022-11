Dulcich recorded four catches on five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders.

Dulcich remained heavily involved in the Denver offense, finishing tied for second on the team with five targets. He contributed primarily in the short areas of the field, though he did turn in a 15-yard reception on the Broncos' first offensive play of the game. Since being activated from injured reserve prior to Week 6, Dulcich has at least four receptions in three of five games.