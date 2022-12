Dulcich brought in six of eight targets for 85 yards in the Broncos' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The rookie tight end bounced back from a rough stretch that had seen him produce a 7-52 line on 12 targets over the previous three games, tying his career best in receptions and posting his second-highest receiving yardage tally. Dulcich led the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the day as well, sending him into a Week 14 home battle against the Chiefs.