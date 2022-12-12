Dulcich caught three of eight targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-28 loss to Kansas City.

The rookie tight end struggled to get on the same page as Russell Wilson (concussion) early, but Dulcich made some big catches later in the game as the Broncos tried to claw their way back from a 27-0 deficit. He's seen eight targets in back-to-back contests as his role in the offense continues to grow, but Wilson's exit in the fourth quarter puts the QB's status for Week 15 in question, and Dulcich would be a less appealing fantasy option with Brett Rypien under center against the Cardinals.