The Broncos expected Dulcich (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dulcich was forced out of Week 1's loss to the Raiders early after injuring the same hamstring that caused him to miss seven total games as a rookie. It remains to be seen whether the Broncos consider the second-year pro a candidate for IR. Until Dulcich manages to return to the field, expect Adam Trautman to see increased opportunities as Denver's clear top tight end.