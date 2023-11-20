Dulcich (hamstring) isn't believed to be close to returning from injured reserve and isn't expected to be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dulcich is in the midst of his second IR stint of the season, as he was previously sidelined from Weeks 2 through 5 with the right hamstring strain before aggravating the injury in his return to the lineup Week 6 in Kansas City. He's missed the Broncos' subsequent four games and is eligible to return from IR in Week 12, but since Dulcich hadn't been working out off to the side at practices as of this past week, he doesn't look as though he's ready to mix into drills. Head coach Sean Payton has previously said that Dulcich will likely be back this season, though the Broncos could take a more cautious approach with the tight end this time around compared to the first time he suffered the hamstring injury.