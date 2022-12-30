Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dulcich failed to practice in any capacity this week. With the Broncos out of the playoff picture, it wouldn't be surprising if the rookie tight end failed to suit up for the Week 18 season finale against the Chargers as well. Dulcich also suffered a hamstring injury just before the season, which kept him out until Week 6. In his absence, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck and possibly Albert Okwuegbunam will see snaps at tight end against Kansas City.