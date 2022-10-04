Dulcich (hamstring) will remain on injured reserve and won't play in Thursday's Week 5 contest against the Colts, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

There was optimism that Dulcich would be able to return for Week 5, the earliest possible season debut for the tight end after starting the campaign on IR. However, with the Broncos on a short week, Dulcich will remain sidelined for yet another contest. Once he's designated to return from IR, the rookie third-round pick will have a 21-day period before he'll need to be activated to the 53-man roster.