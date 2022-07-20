Dulcich missed the final week of the Broncos' OTAs as well as the team's two-practice mandatory minicamp due to a minor core msucle pull, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The injury doesn't seem to be a major concern for Dulcich, who could be fully cleared for the start of training camp later this month. If ready to go for camp, the rookie out of UCLA should get the chance to compete for the top spot on the depth chart at tight end with holdover Albert Okwuegbunam. Even though Okwuegbunam was thought to have the No. 1 role locked down after Noah Fant was traded to the Seahawks earlier in the offseason, Dulcich and Okwuegbunam had been splitting reps with the first-team offense in OTAs prior to the rookie missing time with injury. Dulcich has promise as a pass catcher and the coaching staff seems interested in seeing what he can do early on in camp and the preseason.