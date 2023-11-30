Watch Now:

Dulcich (hamstring, IR) worked off to the side at practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dulcich has missed nine of 11 games to recurring hamstring issues. He's eligible to return from injured reserve at any time, but it won't be this week, according to Tomasson. Dulcich could be eyeing a Week 14 return against the Chargers.

