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Broncos' Hakeem Butler: Joining Broncos after UFL run

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Butler agreed to a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Denver will bring the 30-year-old pass catcher aboard after he recently concluded a stellar run with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. Butler took home UFL Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second time in three seasons after compiling a league-high 641 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions over nine games in 2026. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Butler represents a big red-zone target who could serve in a hybrid role at receiver and tight end if he's able to secure a spot on Denver's 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. Since entering the professional ranks as a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, Butler has appeared in just two NFL games, both of which came with the Eagles in 2020.

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