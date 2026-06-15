Broncos' Hakeem Butler: Joining Broncos after UFL run

Butler agreed to a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Denver will bring the 30-year-old pass catcher aboard after he recently concluded a stellar run with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. Butler took home UFL Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second time in three seasons after compiling a league-high 641 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions over nine games in 2026. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Butler represents a big red-zone target who could serve in a hybrid role at receiver and tight end if he's able to secure a spot on Denver's 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. Since entering the professional ranks as a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, Butler has appeared in just two NFL games, both of which came with the Eagles in 2020.