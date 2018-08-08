Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Could win No. 3 job
Yiadom is listed as a second-team corner on Denver's initial depth chart, the Broncos' official site reports.
Yiadom is listed ahead of 2017 third-round pick Brendan Langley and veteran C.J. Smith. Yiadom, a third-rounder out of Boston College, has reportedly impressed coaches with his length and smarts during his first training camp. Veteran Tramaine Brock, who has battled recent hamstring issues, should still be favored for the No. 3 job, but Yiadom is looking like a good pick early on.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...