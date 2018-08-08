Yiadom is listed as a second-team corner on Denver's initial depth chart, the Broncos' official site reports.

Yiadom is listed ahead of 2017 third-round pick Brendan Langley and veteran C.J. Smith. Yiadom, a third-rounder out of Boston College, has reportedly impressed coaches with his length and smarts during his first training camp. Veteran Tramaine Brock, who has battled recent hamstring issues, should still be favored for the No. 3 job, but Yiadom is looking like a good pick early on.

