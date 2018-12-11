Yiadom is listed as day-to-day after separating his shoulder during Sunday's game, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of Yiadom's shoulder issue help clear up some previous uncertainty. Luckily for the rookie, the injury doesn't appear to be serious and he'll likely be return to action before the season ends. The question now shifts to his availability for next week's tilt with the Browns.