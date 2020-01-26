Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Ends season with four PDs
Yiadom recorded 43 total tackles and four passes defensed in 2019.
Yiadom began the season as the starter opposite Chris Harris Jr. only to lose the job to DeVante Bausby and, later, Davontae Harris before reclaiming the job at the end of the season. Drafted in 2018 when Denver was a press-man team, Yiadom looked out of place at times in Vic Fangio's scheme. It'll be an interesting offseason for Yiadom and the Broncos' secondary as Bausby (neck) and Bryce Callahan (foot) return from injury and Harris Jr. tests free agency. Depending on who stays, who goes, and who comes in, Yiadom can enter 2020 anywhere from CB3 to off the squad.
