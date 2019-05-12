Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Limited to start OTAs
Yiadom (shoulder) is expected to be limited for the first week of OTAs, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Yiadom played through a separated right shoulder over the final few weeks of the season and underwent surgery in the offseason, and participated in individual drills during voluntary workouts in April. The 2018 third-round pick played well as a rookie despite the injury, with 20 tackles (17 solo), three passes defensed and one interception in 13 games.
