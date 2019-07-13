Yiadom (shoulder) participated in Denver's June minicamp, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Yiadom was limited for the first week of OTAs in mid-May, but seems to have made a full recovery from the separated shoulder he sustained late last season. The 2018 third-round pick recorded 20 tackles (17 solo), three pass breakups and an interception over 13 games in a rotational role for Denver last season.

