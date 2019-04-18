Yiadom (shoulder) participated in individual drills during this week's minicamp, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Yiadom underwent offseason surgery to correct a shoulder injury he sustained sometime during the 2018 season. He's yet to receive clearance to participate in team drills, but the Broncos don't have any reason to rush him back into full-speed drills this early in the offseason anyway. When fully healthy, the 2018 third-rounder will compete for a depth role behind Kareem Jackson, Chris Harris and Bryce Callahan ahead of the 2019 campaign.

