Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Picked by Denver

The Broncos selected Yiadom in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

After losing Aqib Talib this offseason, it made sense for the Broncos to address the cornerback spot in a draft class that's extremely deep at the position. Yiadom isn't a household name like some of the other corners in this class, but he's more than worthy of a top-100 selection. He won't blow anyone away with his speed considering his 4.52-second 40-yard dash, but he plays with disciplined technique and he has decent length at 6-foot 7/8 with 32 1/4-inch arms. Yiadom profiles as a future starter on the outside for the Broncos, but the team has the luxury of not needing to press him into action before he's ready.