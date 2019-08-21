Yiadom came up with an interception and passed defensed during Monday's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Things fell apart in the second half with the backups on the field, but the Broncos' first-team defense more than held its own against the 49ers' starters and Yiadom was a big reason why. On the game's opening drive, Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to throw early with Bradley Chubb breathing down his neck and Yiadom was able to out-wrestle Marquise Goodwin for the ball, setting up a Denver field-goal drive. Veteran teammate Chris Harris Jr. has remarked that Yiadom is more confident now than he was as a rookie. Yiadom figures to play the vast majority of the Broncos' defensive snaps opposite Harris and free-agent pickup Bryce Callahan. Given the recent success of the two veterans, Yiadom should be tested early this season.