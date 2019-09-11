Yiadom made eight solo tackles in Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.

Yiadom's impressive tackle count is partly attributed to his struggles in coverage, as he struggled to lock down Raiders TE Darren Waller. He'll likely continue to be counted on in coverage until Bryce Callahan (foot) returns, which will likely lead to a battle for snaps between Yiadom, De'Vante Bausby and Davontae Harris.

