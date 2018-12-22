Yiadom (shoulder) practiced fully Saturday and doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's contest against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Yiadom missed last Saturday's game against the Browns due to the shoulder issue, but he should slot back into the lineup Monday. He's moved into a starting role with Chris Harris (lower leg) on injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...