Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Will start Sunday
Yiadom will start at cornerback Sunday against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Yiadom saw significant snaps during the first two weeks of the season with Devontae Harris out, and now the 23-year-old has bumped Harris from the starting role. The Boston College product currently has 20 tackles (17 solo) on the season but no sacks or interceptions while mostly playing special teams.
More News
-
Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Posts eight tackles•
-
Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Picks off Jimmy G•
-
Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Participates in offseason program•
-
Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Limited to start OTAs•
-
Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Participating in voluntary workouts•
-
Broncos' Isaac Yiadom: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...