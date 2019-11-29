Play

Yiadom will start at cornerback Sunday against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Yiadom saw significant snaps during the first two weeks of the season with Devontae Harris out, and now the 23-year-old has bumped Harris from the starting role. The Boston College product currently has 20 tackles (17 solo) on the season but no sacks or interceptions while mostly playing special teams.

