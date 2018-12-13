Yiadom (shoulder) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Yiadom suffered a separated shoulder during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and will sit out Week 15 as he manages his recovery. Tramaine Brock (ribs) is in line to start at right cornerback against the Browns if he's able to suit up.

