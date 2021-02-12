Mack signed with the Broncos on Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Mack entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, collecting 1.5 sacks, eight tackles and a fumble recovery over 13 appearances for Tennessee in his debut season. Last year, Mack suited up six times for the Titans over the first half of the regular season before moving on to New England for two more game appearances and a subsequent practice squad stint. The 24-year-old will now add interior defensive line depth for a unit that conceded 180 or more rushing yards on four different occasions Weeks 8 through 17.