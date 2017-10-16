Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Carted off with injury
McKenzie had to be carted off with an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Giants, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
With Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) injured just minutes earlier, McKenzie was primed to handle an expanded role for the remainder of the game. The rookie fifth-round pick was visibly in considerable pain after he went down, and he didn't seem capable of putting weight on his injured leg. It had the look of a long-term injury.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.