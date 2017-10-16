McKenzie had to be carted off with an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Giants, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

With Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) injured just minutes earlier, McKenzie was primed to handle an expanded role for the remainder of the game. The rookie fifth-round pick was visibly in considerable pain after he went down, and he didn't seem capable of putting weight on his injured leg. It had the look of a long-term injury.