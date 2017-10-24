Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Day-to-day with ankle injury
McKenzie (ankle) is currently considered day-to-day, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
McKenzie suffered the ankle sprain against the Giants in Week 6 and was unable to play in Sunday's blowout loss to the Chargers. The 22-year-old will have an extra day to rest as the Broncos play the Chiefs next Monday night, and there should be a better indication following practice Thursday.
More News
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Out at least one game•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Will require MRI•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: X-rays come back negative•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Carted off with injury•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Strikes from deep•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Named starting punt returner•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...