McKenzie (ankle) is currently considered day-to-day, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

McKenzie suffered the ankle sprain against the Giants in Week 6 and was unable to play in Sunday's blowout loss to the Chargers. The 22-year-old will have an extra day to rest as the Broncos play the Chiefs next Monday night, and there should be a better indication following practice Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories