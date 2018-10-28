McKenzie was forced out of Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs due to a hip injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

McKenzie was promoted to Denver's 53-man roster less than a week before the Week 8 contest in which he suffered a hip injury. The second-year pro will look to get healthy in time for the Broncos' matchup against Houston in Week 9, and is likely competing to maintain his roster spot.