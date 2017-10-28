McKenzie (ankle) was a full participant at the Broncos' practice Friday.

McKenzie seems good to go for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Chargers. The 22-year-old could be in line for an increased workload with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee) still dealing with injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...