Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Faces no limitations in practice
McKenzie (ankle) was a full participant at the Broncos' practice Friday.
McKenzie seems good to go for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Chargers. The 22-year-old could be in line for an increased workload with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee) still dealing with injuries.
