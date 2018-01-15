McKenzie snagged four of 13 targets for 29 yards in 2017 and added a four yard rush. He fumbled six times during the season, losing two.

McKenzie, a dynamic do-it-all weapon in college, had his rookie season marred by muffled punts and mental errors. He was taken off punts in favor of 6-foot-5 wideout Jordan Taylor by season's end and struggled when given the opportunity to play on offense, failing to get out of bounds after a catch before halftime in Washington in Week 16, costing Denver a field goal attempt. McKenzie showed unique quickness at times during the season, but he's a long way from being more reward than risk. It'll be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, given a full offseason, looks to develop him.