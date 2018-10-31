Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Healthy to enter Week 9
McKenzie (hip) is absent from Wednesday's injury report.
McKenzie was forced out of Denver's loss to the Chiefs in Week 8 due to a hip injury, but appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, expect McKenzie to suit up as a depth receiver and kick returner against the Texans on Sunday.
