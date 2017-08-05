Head coach Vance Joseph said he's seen enough to name McKenzie the team's punt returner in the regular season, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

McKenzie, the Broncos' fifth-round pick out of Georgia State who's nicknamed the "Human Joystick," has consistently stood out at training camp due to his blazing speed and impressive versatility, akin to Kansas City's Tyreek Hill. While he might struggle to see snaps on offense his rookie year, McKenzie could still have some sort of value in leagues that factor in special-teams production. At the same time, Emmanuel Sanders -- the team's incumbent punt returner -- might lose a little luster in those formats.