Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Named starting punt returner
Head coach Vance Joseph said he's seen enough to name McKenzie the team's punt returner in the regular season, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.
McKenzie, the Broncos' fifth-round pick out of Georgia State who's nicknamed the "Human Joystick," has consistently stood out at training camp due to his blazing speed and impressive versatility, akin to Kansas City's Tyreek Hill. While he might struggle to see snaps on offense his rookie year, McKenzie could still have some sort of value in leagues that factor in special-teams production. At the same time, Emmanuel Sanders -- the team's incumbent punt returner -- might lose a little luster in those formats.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...