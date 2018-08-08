McKenzie is listed as Denver's top punt returner, but is buried on the first depth chart at receiver, the Broncos' official site reports.

McKenzie is, at best, the Broncos' No. 7 receiver at this point, but special-teams value means a lot when filling out the bottom of the roster. The problem for McKenzie might be that he has a history of bobbled punts and River Cracraft, the No. 2 punt returner, is ahead of him on the receiver depth chart. It will be interesting to see how value on offense and special teams balances out.