Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Needs to make it as returner
McKenzie is listed as Denver's top punt returner, but is buried on the first depth chart at receiver, the Broncos' official site reports.
McKenzie is, at best, the Broncos' No. 7 receiver at this point, but special-teams value means a lot when filling out the bottom of the roster. The problem for McKenzie might be that he has a history of bobbled punts and River Cracraft, the No. 2 punt returner, is ahead of him on the receiver depth chart. It will be interesting to see how value on offense and special teams balances out.
