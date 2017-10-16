Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Out at least one game
McKenzie was diagnosed with an ankle sprain and will miss at least one game, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
McKenzie went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants with an injury that looked like it might be a broken bone or ligament damage. He seems to have escaped with an ankle sprain, though it's presumably a pretty bad one. The Broncos also expect Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) to miss at least one game, while Demaryius Thomas (leg) and Cody Latimer (knee) are nursing injuries of their own. The Denver receiving corps will need to be monitored carefully leading up to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
