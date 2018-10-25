The Broncos signed McKenzie off their practice squad Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

McKenzie signed to the Broncos' practice squad Sept. 12, and finally got promoted to the 53-man roster Thursday. The Georgia product could immediately fill in on both kick and punt returns in some capacity. If rookie DaeSean Hamilton (knee) is unable to go Sunday, McKenzie could also see snaps at wide receiver.

