McKenzie (ankle) was limited during the Broncos' practice Thursday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph noted that McKenzie "looked great" in the team's first practice session of the week, creating optimism that he'll be able to suit up Monday against the Chiefs after sitting out the team's Week 7 loss to the Chargers with the sprained right ankle. Denver is a bit banged up at receiver with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee) having sat out in Week 7, so McKenzie could end up seeing some light work out of the slot on offense if he's deemed ready to go by the time Monday approaches. He'll provide his most value to the Broncos as a return man, however.