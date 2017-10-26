Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Puts in limited practice
McKenzie (ankle) was limited during the Broncos' practice Thursday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph noted that McKenzie "looked great" in the team's first practice session of the week, creating optimism that he'll be able to suit up Monday against the Chiefs after sitting out the team's Week 7 loss to the Chargers with the sprained right ankle. Denver is a bit banged up at receiver with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee) having sat out in Week 7, so McKenzie could end up seeing some light work out of the slot on offense if he's deemed ready to go by the time Monday approaches. He'll provide his most value to the Broncos as a return man, however.
More News
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Out at least one game•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Will require MRI•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: X-rays come back negative•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Carted off with injury•
-
Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Strikes from deep•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...