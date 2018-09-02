McKenzie was re-signed by the Broncos on Sunday after originally being cut Saturday.

McKenzie will remain in Denver after a spot on the 53-man roster became available with safety Su'a Cravens (knee) headed to injured reserve. McKenzie, who was a fifth-round selection in 2017, will look to carve out a role as the team's punt returner while he's currently buried on the depth chart at wide receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories