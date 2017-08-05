Denver's coaches are adding a bit more and a bit more to McKenzie's plate, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Many expected McKenzie to primarily contribute on special teams after Denver drafted him in the fifth round. The rookie will likely get a shot at solving the Broncos years-long search for steady returners, but the team seems to have also found a quality offensive weapon in the process. McKenzie was dangerous going deep, cutting over the middle, on screens, and coming out of the backfield last year for a Georgia offense that was headed by former NFL assistant Jim Chaney. Though Bennie Fowler seems to have grabbed hold of the Broncos' No. 3 job, don't be surprised if McKenzie winds up in the mix, too, as he's been more impressive thus far than third-round pick Carlos Henderson and gives offensive coordinator Mike McCoy an opportunity to seek out coverage mismatches.