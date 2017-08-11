McKenzie went for a 47-yard touchdown in his lone catch of Thursday's preseason win versus Chicago.

The Broncos' anemic pass offense got its best play of the game when McKenzie sprinted past the coverage on third and long and caught a rainbow from rookie Kyle Sloter. Already the team's starting punt returner, McKenzie has reportedly outperformed his fellow 2017 draft pick Carlos Henderson and could be in line for the team's fourth or fifth receiver job behind Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler. This offense does not look like it will be sustaining many drives and so quick-hit threats like McKenzie will be all the more valuable.