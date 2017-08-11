Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Strikes from deep
McKenzie went for a 47-yard touchdown in his lone catch of Thursday's preseason win versus Chicago.
The Broncos' anemic pass offense got its best play of the game when McKenzie sprinted past the coverage on third and long and caught a rainbow from rookie Kyle Sloter. Already the team's starting punt returner, McKenzie has reportedly outperformed his fellow 2017 draft pick Carlos Henderson and could be in line for the team's fourth or fifth receiver job behind Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Bennie Fowler. This offense does not look like it will be sustaining many drives and so quick-hit threats like McKenzie will be all the more valuable.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...