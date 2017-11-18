The Broncos plan to make McKenzie inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The Broncos' decision not to dress McKenzie likely stems from the lack of ball security he's shown of late, with the rookie losing two fumbles in the last three games. With McKenzie out of the mix, Jordan Taylor will return punts for the Broncos in Week 11.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories