Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Will not play Sunday
McKenzie will be inactive for the Broncos' Week 11 matchup against the Bengals, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
It is unclear why the Broncos have opted to sideline McKenzie, but he has lost fumbles in two of the previous three weeks. Jordan Taylor will return punts in the rookie's absence.
