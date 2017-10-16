McKenzie (ankle) will receive an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initial X-rays on the right ankle injury McKenzie suffered in Sunday's loss to the Broncos came back negative, but the rookie return man will require additional scans as the team looks to determine the extent of his setback. If McKenzie's injury proves to be a multi-week concern, he could be a candidate for injured reserve, as the Broncos likely wouldn't want to waste a roster spot on a hurting player who's a minimal contributor even at full health.