Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: Works with the first team
McKenzie played in the slot with the first team during OTAs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
The reps came with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both resting, but the work is still somewhat surprising given McKenzie's error-filled rookie season. The former Georgia Bulldog ended up with more fumbles (six) than offensive touches (five). He might still be lower on the depth chart than rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, but the fact that he appears to be ahead of fellow 2017 draft pick Carlos Henderson provides a solid early indication of his likelihood of making the team.
