Play

X-rays on McKenzie's leg came back negative, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

While McKenzie could still be set to miss time, he at least seems to have dodged a bullet after going down with what initially seemed to be a long-term injury. Look for an update on his status to come no later than Wednesday's first injury report of the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories