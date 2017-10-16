Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie: X-rays come back negative
X-rays on McKenzie's leg came back negative, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While McKenzie could still be set to miss time, he at least seems to have dodged a bullet after going down with what initially seemed to be a long-term injury. Look for an update on his status to come no later than Wednesday's first injury report of the week.
