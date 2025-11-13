Dobbins (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Dobbins has been a non-participant in Denver's first two practices of Week 11 preparations, and he's unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs considering Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reported Tuesday that Dobbins could be in line for a multi-week absence. If Dobbins is indeed ruled out on Friday's injury report, that would pave the way for rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey to take over as Denver's lead back while Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin play complementary roles.